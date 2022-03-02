Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin announces further relaxation of COVID-19 curbs; allows political, cultural gatherings

Observing a decline on COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced further relaxations in restrictions, with effect from March 3.

According to the relaxations, now 500 people shall be allowed at weddings and other related events while upto 250 people can take part in funerals and other related events.

With this relaxation, the bar on social, cultural and political gatherings will be lifted from Thursday. These restrictions will be in force from March 3 to 31.

Apart from these two restrictions, all other restrictions imposed earlier for preventing the spread of COVID have been withdrawn.

The Chief Minister, in a statement said the Union government has advised state goverments to adopt a risk assessment based approach to take decisions regarding the restrictions needed for preventing the spread of COVID and concessions relating to the economy. The above relaxations have been announced considering the reduction in the COVID caseload in the state and to facilitate the people in returning to their daily routine, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that people should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places. Besides, those who are yet to take the COVID vaccine should do so at the earliest, he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 348 new Covid-19 infections totalling 34,49,721 and two deaths took the tally to 38,006 till date. Five infected people returned from Assam, Bihar and Bangladesh, according to the Department of Health.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 1,025 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

