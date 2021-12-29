Tamil Nadu: Chennai customs intercept man with 717.95 carat diamond

Chennai: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue and Chennai AIU intercepted a passenger with 717.95 carats of African-origin uncut Blood diamonds in the Chennai airport on December 18.

According to Customs, Rs 10.89 lakh was recovered from his check-in baggage.

They have booked him under the Customs Act, 1962. The man was flying from Dubai.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:03 PM IST