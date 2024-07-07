Tamil Nadu: BSP Supremo Mayawati Pays Tribute To Slain State Party Chief K Armstrong In Chennai; Video

Chennai: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Sunday paid floral tribute to slain party's Tamil Nadu Chief, K Armstrong, at Corporation School Ground in Chennai and urged the state government to refer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand also paid tribute to K Armstrong, who was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur in Chennai.

A Saddening Incident

Terming the incident 'saddening', Mayawati said that the way he was assassinated near his residence is very 'devastating'.

"It is very saddening moment. He was my friend. He was the President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Tamil Nadu unit. He was connected with the movement led by Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar. When he wanted to work for the people, he chose Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Since his association with the party, he worked whole-heartedly. The way he was assassinated outside his residence, is very devastating", she said while addressing the gathering.

The BSP Supremo further appealed to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to entrust the CBI with the matter.

"I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state, weaker sections in particular should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested, but now since that's not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI", she added.

8 Suspects Held So Far

Meanwhile, in a conversation with ANI, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, said that eight suspects have been held so far in connection with the case.

"After sustained interrogation, due analysis, and diligence regarding the facts and circumstances of each suspect, we have arrested eight people. We have seized seven blood-stained weapons, one Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three bikes that were used in the commission of the offence", ACP Garg said.

Highlighting the suspected motive behind the killing, ACP Garg mentioned that the associates of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was assassinated last year, believed it was 'conspired' by Armstrong.

"In continuation of this, the special teams formed by the Chennai police have secured three more suspects. The preliminary investigation so far indicates that the motive prima facie appears to be based on different types of analysis. In August 2023, Arcot Suresh was murdered by a gang; his family and associates believe it was done under the direction or in conspiracy with Mr Armstrong, who was murdered on Friday," he stated.

Gangster Arcot Suresh was assassinated in August 2023.

As per the police, the family and the associates of the slain gangster reckon that it was 'conspired' by K Armstrong, whose murder is suspected to be a 'revenge killing'.