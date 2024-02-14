Tamil Nadu Assembly Opposes Post-2026 Delimitation & One Nation, One Election Plans

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted two resolutions opposing the proposed post-2026 delimitation process and the one nation, one election policy. Both resolutions were moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin in the House.

The resolution's contents

"This august House urges the Union Government that the delimitation process proposed after 2026 on the basis of the census should not be carried out. Due to inevitable reasons, if the number of (Assembly and Parliamentary) seats on the basis of population were to increase, it shall be maintained at the present ratio of the constituencies between the States in the Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament fixed based on the population of 1971," one resolution read.

The House urged that advanced State such as Tamil Nadu should not be penalised (by reduction of seats) for implementing socio-economic development programmes and welfare schemes for the people over the past 50 years.

"Sword hanging over the head of Tamil Nadu"

Describing the proposed delimitation as a “sword hanging over the head of Tamil Nadu”, Stalin said it is a conspiracy to reduce the reduce the representation of southern States and in particular, Tamil Nadu. This should be nipped in the bud.

“According to Article 88 and 170 of the Constitution, new constituencies are created in Assemblies and Lok Sabha based on population. The limits and boundaries of each constituencies are redrawn as per the Delimitation Act. Centre had instituted the Delimitation Commission in 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002. Until 1976, after each population census, delimitation was carried out. To ensure democratic rights of States are not eroded due to lack of population growth, the 42nd amendment was brought in. The Union Government had stopped delimitation process with 2001 population census,” he pointed out. However, now post 2026, it is proposed to undertake delimitation.

Pointing out that among States, which have similar number of seats, such as Bihar and Tamil Nadu, the population of the former has increased by 1.5 times, he said this will increase, Bihar’s seats.

Number of parliamentary seats could be reduced

Stalin warned that the number of parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu, which is presently 39, could be reduced. “With 39 Lok Sabha seats itself, we have to beg the Union Government. If the number reduces, Tamil Nadu will lose its rights and will fall behind,” he warned.

“Such discrimination is experienced by Tamil Nadu and Southern States when it comes to revenue sharing based on the population,” he added.

Likewise, in another resolution, Stalin said the one nation, one election proposal went against democracy. It was impractical and not enshrined in the Constitution of India, he said. Calling this proposal, “a dangerous, autocratic thought”, he said it needs to be opposed.

“If elections are held at the same time, it will necessitate dissolving democratically elected State Legislative Assemblies before its term and this would go against the Indian Constitution. If the Union Government loses majority, will they dissolve all State Assemblies and hold simultaneous elections across India,” he asked. “Is there anything more comical than this? Not just elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, is it even possible to hold simultaneous elections for local bodies?” he asked.