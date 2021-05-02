Tamil Nadu assembly election results: Palaniswami's seat leads Stalin's in NOTA votes

A total of 167 voters in Edappadi assembly constituency have rejected all the contesting candidates including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

As per Election Commission data, 167 voters in Edappadi seat have pressed the NOTA, or None of The Above candidates, button in the EVMs on April 6.

Palaniswami, also the Joint Coordinator of the AIADMK, has built up a comfortable lead of about 20,000 votes against his nearest rival, T. Sambathkumar of the DMK.

On the other hand, 110 voters of Kolathur assembly constituency have pressed the NOTA button and rejecting the contesting candidates including DMK President M.K. Stalin.

he DMK is leading in 118 segments, the minimum for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and its allies in 19, giving the front a comfortable leeway as counting of votes progressed on Sunday for the April 6 assembly elections.

Victory in 118 of the total 234 constituencies will ensure a simple majority.

A key pointer in the trends available so far is that the AIADMK continued as a force to be reckoned with despite the burden of a 10-year anti-incumbency.

Various exit polls had predicted a landslide for the DMK and together with its allies, upto a maximum of 200 seats.

Top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni).

Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

The counting exercise is estimated to be completed after anywhere between a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 43 rounds -depending upon votes polled in each segment- in each of the 234 Assembly segments.