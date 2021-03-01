Tamil Nadu: AIADMK faces dilemma as BJP insists on taking Sasikala on board

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK faced an unusual dilemma with a BJP delegation headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly insisting that they take on board the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) floated by V K Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran for the coming Assembly polls.

Shah was involved in a late night discussion with the AIADMK leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy in Government O Panneerselvam that lasted beyond midnight Sunday. According to sources in the AIADMK, Shah said that the AMMK could be taken on board so that a stronger alliance can take over the DMK-led SecularProgressive Alliance.

“We understand that the BJP leaders said that the AIADMK can allot them around 33 to 35 seats and it would in turn allot a section of these seats to the AMMK. It was also suggested that the AMMK candidates could contest on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. Our top leadership was taken aback,” said an AIADMK leader.