Tamil Nadu: After serving four-years prison term, Sasikala makes first public appearance, calls for unity

Chennai: Days after arriving in Chennai after serving a four-year prison term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, in which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was the prime accused, V K Sasikala on Wednesday made her first public appearance calling for “unity” among Jayalalithaa’s “supporters”.

Offering floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary at her temporary residence in T Nagar, Chennai, Sasikala said genuine followers of Jayalalithaa must unite to keep the enemy (DMK) away. She recounted Jayalalithaa’s vision that the AIADMK must continue to rule for the next 100 years.

Sasikala, who was for a brief period after Jayalalithaa’s death appointed AIADMK interim general secretary, has since been sidelined by the ruling party leaders. Her nephew TTV Dhinakaran had floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with a “mission” to retrieve the AIADMK from betrayers.