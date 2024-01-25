Tamil Nadu Accident VIDEO: 4 Killed As 3 Trucks & Car Collide On Highway In Dharmapuri; Truck Falls Off Bridge Due To Impact

Tamil Nadu Accident VIDEO: 4 Killed As 3 Trucks Collide With Car On Highway In Dharmapuri; Truck Falls Off Bridge Due To Impact | Twitter

Dharmapuri: In a horrific accident, around four people lost their lives and several others suffered serious injuries after three trucks and a car collided on the highway at Thoppur Ghat in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri on Wednesday (January 24).

The terrifying accident was caught on CCTV

The terrifying accident was caught on CCTV camera installed on the highway and the video of the accident is doing rounds on social media. The accident caused massive traffic congestion on the highway for several hours as the vehicles caught fire after colliding.

Driver of one of the trailer truck lost control

The incident occurred as the vehicles were moving towards Salem from Dharmapuri and the accident occurred as the driver of one of the trailer truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed into other vehicles. The video of the accident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the trucks were moving at high speed on the highway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The car also got stuck and turned sandwich

Suddenly, one of the drivers lost control of the trailer truck and ram into other truck which was in front of him. After the collision of these two trucks, one more truck got hit and lost control of the vehicle. In the collision of the trucks the car also got stuck and turned sandwich in between these three trucks. The impact was so powerful that one of the trucks fell off the bridge into the ghat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trucks and the car caught fire after the accident

The trucks and the car caught fire after the accident. The fire department reached the spot and soused the fire. A massive traffic congestion was reported on the highway due to the accident. The police is trying to identify the deceased and the injured have been admitted to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital and they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The injuries suffered by victims seems fatal

There are also reports that the death toll may rise in the accident as the injuries suffered by victims seems fatal and they are said to be in serious condition. The dead bodies of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and the police have initiated a probe into the incident.