Bengaluru Weather Today: City Is Likely To See Pleasent Day, Scattered Rainfall Expected

Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Is Likely To Experience Scattered Rainfall Today | Skymet Weather

On Monday, The city woke up at 5:54 am and is expected to set at 6:47 pm. In the early morning, the temperature was hovering between 21°C to 24°C with an average humidity level of 64 per cent. The city's temperature can rise up to 30°C and the minimum temperature can drop down to 21°C, respectively. According to the local weather report, the humidity level can go up to 85 per cent. The wind will blow steadily from the west at a speed of 18 kmph.

IMD predicts rainfall on Monday

India Meteorological Department predicts less to scattered rainfall in the city with lightning. The sky will be partly cloudy and the precipitation level can go up to 50 per cent with a total amount of 3.6 mm. Meanwhile the maximum speed of wind can go up to 18 kmph and the minimum speed can be 10 kmph. The humidity level can go upto 85 per cent and the minimum level can drop up to 55 per cent. As per today's forecast, the city will experience a rainy day. Therefore, plan your day to go out and explore the best places in Karnataka, like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Jof Falls and many more.

Bengaluru Weather Today | IMD

Weather forecast of 18 July

On Tuesday, The city will rise up at 5:54 am and is expected to set at 6:48 pm. The maximum speed of the wind is expected to go up to 19 kmph and it will blow steadily from the west. Talking about the humidity, the average level of humidity will be 69 per cent. According to the weather report, the sky will not be clear as the lighthing and less to moderate rainfall is expected.