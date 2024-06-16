Bengaluru Weather Today: City Will Heavy Rainfall, Says IMD; Pleasant Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Is Likely To See Pleasent Day, Heavy Rainfall Is Expected | The Weather Channel

The sun rose in Bengaluru at 5:54 am and is expected set at 6:47 pm. On Sunday, the temperature in the city can go up to 29°C, and the minimum temperature can drop down to 21°C. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms is expected, while the humidity level can rise up to 80 per cent.

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in the city. The rainfall will likely occur with lightning and thunderstorms over the Uttar Kannada Dakshina and Udupi districts. Heavy rainfall is most likely to occur in isolated places like Bhairavgad, Vijaypura, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Bagalkote districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the coastal areas of the city. Winds are blowing steadily with the speed of wind at 16 KMPH. The weather forecast also indicates that the cloudy sky is likely to remain throughout the day. The Air Quality Index of the city is also likely between satisfactory and good.

Bengaluru Weather report of 16 June

On Monday, the city's temperature can rise up to 30°C, and the minimum temperature can drop down to 21°C, respectively. According to the local weather report, the Humidity level will be 67 per cent, which is less than today. The sun will rise at 5:54 am and set at 6:47 pm. In the morning, the temperature will hover between 21°C and 24°C, and the wind will blow steadily at 16 kmph. Bengaluru will experience a partly cloudy sky. The IMD also predicts less to moderate rainfall in the city.