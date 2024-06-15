 Bengaluru Weather Today: Pleasant Day With Rain & Thunder Showers Likely At Few Places
The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to go up to 29 degree Celsius while minimum temperature is expected to drop down up to 21 degree celsius.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today: Pleasant Day With Rain & Thunder Showers Likely At Few Places | Representative image

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant morning once again with the temperature hovering around 20-23 degree Celsius on June 15, Saturday. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to go up to 29 degree Celsius while minimum temperature is expected to drop down up to 21 degree celsius. Humidity stands at 74 %.

BENGALURU FORECAST FOR JUNE 15

BENGALURU FORECAST FOR JUNE 15 | IMD

Karnataka district wise temperature forecast for June 15

Karnataka district wise temperature forecast for June 15 | IMD

In Karnataka, Moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Udupi, Uttar Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts. On Saturday, light rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Interior districts.

On Sunday, as per IMD, moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Udupi, Uttar Kannada Dakshina Kannada districts. Isolated heavy rain very likely to occur over Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi districts. Light to moderate rain very likely to occur at many places over the remaining districts.

IMD's heavy rainfall warnings for the weekend

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka on 14th June 2024.

Thunderstorm Warning: Thunderstorm with rain likely to occur at isolated places over the State on 14th and 15th June 2024.

Gusty wind Warning: Gusty wind with wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on 14th and 15th June 2024.

