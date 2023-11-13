Tamil Nadu: 7 Villages In Erode Celebrate Diwali With Lights & No Sound For Birds | Pixabay

Seven villages in Erode district of Tamil Nadu decided to mark Diwali with just lights and no sound, in an effort not to scare away the inhabitants of the bird sanctuary about 10 km away. Thousands of local bird species and migratory birds visit the sanctuary between October and January to lay eggs and hatch them. As Diwali usually falls in October or November, more than 900 families living around the bird sanctuary have for the past 22 years not been bursting crackers.

