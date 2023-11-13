Mumbai Air Pollution: City Breathes Dangerously A Day After Diwali, Suburbs Report Very Poor Air; Overall AQI Surges To 234

Mumbai: The city woke up to a smog-filled morning on Monday. Mumbai witnessed clear skies and improved air for past few days, Diwali fireworks added up to the pollution in the city yesterday, leading to a thick smog-filled morning today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.
The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to have partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.
Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 25.4°C while the humidity was 74%.
Mumbai AQI
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 234.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai
Colaba: 173 AQI Moderate
Andheri: 174 AQI Moderate
Malad: 309 AQI Very Poor
BKC: 312 AQI Very Poor
Borivali: 307 AQI Very Poor
Mazagaon: 267 AQI Poor
Worli: 134 AQI Moderate
Navi Mumbai: 184 AQI Moderate
