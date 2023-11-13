Mumbai Air Pollution: City Breathes Dangerously A Day After Diwali, Suburbs Report Very Poor Air; Overall AQI Surges To 234 | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to a smog-filled morning on Monday. Mumbai witnessed clear skies and improved air for past few days, Diwali fireworks added up to the pollution in the city yesterday, leading to a thick smog-filled morning today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to have partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 25.4°C while the humidity was 74%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 234.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 173 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 174 AQI Moderate

Malad: 309 AQI Very Poor

BKC: 312 AQI Very Poor

Borivali: 307 AQI Very Poor

Mazagaon: 267 AQI Poor

Worli: 134 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 184 AQI Moderate

