Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Starts Installing Dust Mitigation Units, Monitoring Systems At JVLR

Mumbai Pollution File Photo | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has started the process of installing outdoor dust mitigation units (ODMU) and implementing a dust monitoring system (DMS) at three locations. While the first such unit will be installed beneath the flyover at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) junction, the other locations will be Dahisar toll naka and Mulund check naka. The installation will be completed in phases within next month, said the civic officials.

These units will monitor pollution levels continuously and will work to address the worsening air quality in Mumbai. The units were designated for installation at five locations in the city last year. However, the process has gained pace after an increase in pollution-related complaints. Due to projects such as a flyover, Metro, SRA and redevelopment, the air quality in Jogeshwari is poor. So the Guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha asked the BMC to install such a unit at JVLR.

Accordingly, the BMC's Solid Waste Management (transport) department will install the units at JVLR Junction, Dahisar Check Naka, BKC, Chedda Nagar, and Mulund Check Naka (LBS Road). "The sensor-based DMS will trigger the ODMU when AQI changes from good to moderate. It will work to clean air in a 50-metre radius. The units will be installed in a phase manner with first near the traffic chowki at JVLR. The other two units will be set up at Dahisar toll naka and Mulund check naka. We have received a demand for two units at Kala Nagar junction in Bandra. So it will take time," said a civic official.

The unit will effectively filter out pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, as well as harmful gases such as carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

