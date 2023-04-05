Tamil Nadu: 5 youths drown in tank in Chennai during temple festival; probe underway | Representative Image

A tragedy befell at Chennai temple where five young men drowned un the Moovarasampet tank near Keelkattalai on Wednesday morning.

A report in The Hindu stated that the five young men were partaking in the Theerthavari festival of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple when they drowned. The report further quoted the police officials as saying that all men were aged between 18 to 23 years.

The five deceased were identified as Raghavan Madipakan, Yogeswaran of Keelkattalai and Vanesh, Raghavan & R Surya of Nanganallur.

Five deceased's bodies were recovered from the tank

The report stated that the Palavanthangal police rushed to the spot with Fire and Rescue Services personnel as soon as they were alerted and that all bodies were retrieved from the tank.

The deceased's bodies have been sent to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is inspecting the tank.

Report suggests four others died while saving one person

Another report in DT Next stated that initially one person had drowned and four others had dived in but they too died after drowning.

According to the report, over 25 persons including priests were participating in a ritual at the pond when the incident happened.