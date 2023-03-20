DU student drowns in pool at farmhouse in Gurgaon during a b'day celebration

DU student drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday celebration | Representative image

An 18-year-old student of Delhi University drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday celebration at a farmhouse in Gurugram, Police officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ishaan Aggarwal, a first-year B Com student at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura.

As per the the Ht report, Investigators said the incident occurred between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday. They said the friends were relaxing in the pool when someone realised that the deceased was missing.

They started hunting for him and spotted him at the bottom of the swimming pool, following which he was immediately pulled out.

The investigating officer also informed that Ishaan’s friends rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 38 in their car, but doctors declared him dead on arrival and informed them.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said after they were informed, they reached the hospital and took the body for an autopsy.

“We also sent a team to the farmhouse for an investigation. The depth of the swimming pool in question was around 4 feet — not enough for an adult to drown. However, safety measures like a dedicated lifeguard for the pool were prima facie found absent which could have averted the incident,” said Inspector Kumar.

The autopsy report suggests that the reason behind the death was drowning. The cops have accessed the CCTV footage of the incident in which Ishan was seen entering the pool around 4.30 pm.

Later, the deceased’s father, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, filed a complaint against the owner of the farmhouse and other employees under sections 34 (common intention) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station, said police.