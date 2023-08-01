 Tamil Nadu: 2 History Sheeters Killed In Police Encounter In Chennai
According to the police, the criminals attacked an officer with sickles, prompting retaliation.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
2 history sheeters shot dead on the outskirts of Chennai in police encounter

Two criminals were shot dead on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai, police informed further.

Two history sheeters were shot dead this morning, at 3.30 am, after they attacked on-duty police personnel with sickles during a routine inspection of vehicles at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai, an officer said.

