Tamil Nadu: 2 History Sheeters Killed In Police Encounter In Chennai

2 history sheeters shot dead on the outskirts of Chennai in police encounter |

Two criminals were shot dead on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the criminals attacked an officer with sickles, prompting retaliation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai, police informed further.

Two history sheeters were shot dead this morning, at 3.30 am, after they attacked on-duty police personnel with sickles during a routine inspection of vehicles at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai, an officer said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)