e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Want to provide affordable air travel facility to common people: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya ScindiaDelhi Court discharges Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

'Taliban wants to free their country and run it...': Samajwadi Party MP booked over remarks in support of militants

IANS
A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. | Photo: AP/PTI

A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. | Photo: AP/PTI

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Dr Shafiqur Rahman Barq has been booked for comparing Taliban occupation of Afghanistan with India's freedom struggle.

A case has been registered against the SP MP at the Sadar police station on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Singhal, regional vice president of BJP Western Uttar Pradesh, late on Tuesday night. The charges against the MP include Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings).

The Sambhal MP had issued a statement on August 16 hailing Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and comparing their assault on the country with India's freedom struggle. He had said that the Taliban is fighting for the freedom of their country and it is an internal matter of Afghanistan.

"When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and the US to settle in their country," Barq had said.

Reacting to Samajwadi Party MP's comment, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya had criticised Barq and said there is no difference between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leaders of the SP.

"The Samajwadi Party can say anything, if such a statement has come from the SP on the Taliban, then what is the difference between Imran Khan and the leaders of the SP?" he had said.

Earlier, Peace Party spokesman Shadab Chauhan had also congratulated the Taliban on the 'peaceful' transfer of power in Afghanistan.

BJP spokesman Manish Shukla had come down heavily on Khan saying, "Chauhan's tweet reflects the posture of his Peace Party. We strongly condemn it."

ALSO READ

Days after taking over, Taliban blows up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari's statue in Bamiyan -...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal