Taking a domestic flight? Here are the state-wise guidelines for travellers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats are kept vacant to the extent possible.

However, if a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load "then additional protective equipment like wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards" must be provided to that passenger in addition to three-layered face mask and face shield, said the DGCA order.

The Civil Aviation Ministry resumed domestic flights on May 25.

The aviation ministry has issued guidelines for travellers and the airlines to follow as the resume domestic operations:

Here is the state-wise guidelines for travellers taking a domestic flight across India:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

• Home quarantine -14 days

Andhra Pradesh - Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

• Institutional quarantine - 7 days

(Passengers coming from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh)

• Home quarantine -14 days (Passengers arriving from remaining locations)

• Passenger obligation

• All arriving passengers should enroll on website spandana.ap.gov.in before buying the ticket

Assam- Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Silchar, Jorhat

• Institutional quarantine - 7 days

Exemptions :

Pregnant women, elderly persons above 75 years, person due to attend funeral of immediate relation, children below 10 years, divyang, immediate relative of hospitalized patients, people

pre-existing health conditions.

• Home quarantine - 7 days

(Post completion of institutional quarantine)

• Passenger obligation

• Declaration form prescribed by state to be ﬁlled by passengers at arrival.

Ifmadeavailablecanbeprovidedat boardinggateondeparture

Bihar

• No quarantine

Chhattisgarh- Raipur

• Home quarantine - 14 days

• Passenger obligation:

• All arriving passengers in Raipur must have E-pass downloaded with them.

• Passenger to do registration on

: http://epass.cgcovid19.in

• These forms will be collected on help desk counters of health ministry at arrival hall and passengers will be released on the basis of information written on these forms.

Delhi

• Institutional quarantine - 7 days (For international passengers followed by 7 days of home quarantine)

• Home quarantine -14 days (Symptomatic passengers) Asymptomatic passengers will be

permitted to go with an advice for self-monitoring

• Passenger obligation

All passenger to download Aarogya Setu app

Goa

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

• Passenger to choose one of the following option

1. Produce a COVID-19 negative certiﬁcate issued within 48 hours from the time of arrival.

2. Mandatory – If point 1 is not valid then all passengers must get the test done at airport by paying 2000 & maintain self-isolation till results come (Valid till 3rd Jun’20)

Declaration form to be ﬁled before or on arrival into Goa

Gujarat

• Home quarantine - 14 days

(Vadodara & Surat)

• Passenger obligation

• Passengers need to register before landing in Surat.

• For android user there is app as well both links as below,

https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/EServices/Covid19SelfReporting https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.smc.covidout

Haryana

• Home quarantine -14 days Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to leave the airport

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers need to download Arogya Setu app

• Passengers ﬂying to Chandigarh must ﬁll self-declaration form

• Institutional quarantine -14 days

(If coming from red zone)

Himachal Pradesh

• Home quarantine -14 days (If passenger carrying negative COVID-19 test report from

ICMR-authorised lab)

• Passenger obligation

All passengers need to download Arogya Setu app

Jharkhand- Ranchi

• Home quarantine -14 days

Jammu & Kashmir - Jammu, Srinagar

• Institutional quarantine -14 days

(Mandatory COVID -19 test upon arrival)

• Home quarantine -14 days

•Defense personnel – No quarantine

•State domicile – Swab test & home quarantine if results negative

• Passenger obligation

(To ﬁll up ICMR form on arrival)

Karnataka- Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru

• Institutional quarantine - 7 days

(Passengers from Maharashtra,

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh)

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passengers coming from remaining states

• Below categories of passenger if COVID 19 test found negative

a) Pregnant women

b) Children 10 years and below

c) Senior citizens 80 yrs & above

d) Terminally ill patients (cancer / chronic kidney disease / stroke)

• Passenger obligation

• Passenger needs to have Seva-Sindhu portal pass from https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/ Sevasindhu/English

• Passenger cannot travel without the pass.

• Passenger should ﬁll self-declaration form provided by govt. of Karnataka at departing/origin station

Kerala- Calicut, Kannur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

• Home quarantine -14 days (Business travelers with stay less than a week are exempted)

• Passenger obligation

• After obtaining the ﬂight tickets, passenger shall register their details on https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/

• Below are the instructions to be followed: (Covid-19 Jagratha portal - Public Services - Domestic Returnees Pass - New registration - Enter details - Submit). One has to select the airport of arrival.

• Arrival passengers need to carry e-pass after registering their details on the portal.

• CCJ - No counters, e-pass mandate from origin.

• TRV - Passengers without e-pass to undergo intuitional quarantine till obtaining it. Passenger will not be sent back.

• COK - Need to ﬁll from at origin. In case of a miss, passenger can ﬁll a manual form on arrival. However, the health ofﬁcer will not entertain large numbers.

• On arrival, passenger to show their e-pass to health department at airportand undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

• Passenger should ﬁll self-declaration form provided by govt. of Kerala at departing/origin station.

• Passengers must have the entry pass for Kerala plus any other state or UT to which the traveler is ﬁnally deciding to go after alighting from ﬂights.

Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal

• Institutional quarantine -10 days

(If found positive)

• Home quarantine -7 days

(Post COVID-19 test, if found negative)

Indore

• No quarantine

• Passenger obligation

• Download the Indore 311 app & do a self-registration before arrival.

• Passenger required do a health status update on 311 app for next 14 days.

Maharashtra- Aurangabad, Pune, Shirdi, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolhapur

Aurangabad

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

• Passengers visiting Mumbai for short duration (<= 7 days) need to share the details of onward journey

Pune

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers to download Aarogya Setu app & furnish declaration

•Passengers to submit self-declaration form post arrival to airport

Shirdi

• Institutional quarantine -10 days

• Home quarantine - 4 days

(Followed by institutional quarantine)

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers to download Aarogya Setu app & furnish declaration

• Passengers visiting Mumbai for short duration (<= 7 days) need to share the details of onward journey

Nagpur

• Home quarantine -14 days (Except passengers with less than 7 days of stay)

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

• Passengers visiting Mumbai for short duration (<= 7 days) need to share the details of onward journey

Mumbai

• Institutional quarantine -7 days (for international arrival passengers followed by 7 days home quarantine)

• Home quarantine - 14 days

(If returning within 7 days then no quarantine)

• Passenger obligation

• All passenger to download Aarogya Setu app & furnish declaration

• Passengers visiting Mumbai for short duration (<= 7 days) need to share the details of onward journey

Kolhapur

• Home quarantine - 14 days (If returning within 7 days then no quarantine)

• Passenger obligation

• All passenger to download Aarogya Setu app & furnish declaration

• Passengers visiting Mumbai for short duration (<= 7 days) need to share the details of onward journey

Manipur

Imphal

• Institutional quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

• Install & register QuarMon App https://quarmonmanipur.nic.in

• Currently only available for android user. Soon app will be available for IOS.

• Instruction in the app to be followed by all arriving passengers.

Meghalaya - Shillong

• Institutional quarantine - 48 hours

• Passenger obligation

• Arriving passengers should register on the state portal http://meghalayaonline. gov.in/covid/registerall.htm

• Passenger to conﬁrm itinerary post registration on below numbers between 10 am – 8 pm

• Asst Commissioner of Transport - 7005629354

• DGM MTC- 8974254116/9863064839

• Pool Ofﬁcer Transport Dept -943610338

Mizoram- Aizwal

• Institutional quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

Health status to be certiﬁed on Aarogya Setu App before departure

Nagaland- Dimapur

• Institutional quarantine -14 days

(All passengers)

• Home quarantine -14 days (followed by 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine)

28 days with active surveillance for

•Person above the age of 60 years,

•Children & parents of children 10 years & below

•Pregnant women & accompanying spouse

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

• Home quarantine -14 days (Exception if exiting Odisha within 72 Hours)

Punjab- Amritsar

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

Before boarding, passenger to register on COVA Punjab app.

Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

Before boarding, passenger to register on COVA Punjab app.

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

• Self-declaration to be given by passengers and go through screening process

• Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and taken to nearest health facility.

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Tuticorin, Tiruchirappalli

• Institutional quarantine -14 days (Only if home quarantine facility is not available for passengers)

• Home quarantine -14 days (Domicile)

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu need register on state website and apply for TN e-pass.

• Link https://tnepass.tnega.org/

Telangana- Hyderabad

No quarantine

Tripura- Agartala

• Institutional quarantine Passengers with foreign travel history in last 28 days to be kept in institutional quarantine till the results are declared.

• Home quarantine -14 days Random sample collection (Every 5th passenger)

• Passenger obligation

Passenger going to Bangladesh will be via Akhaura check-post will be transported via special transport on payment basis.

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

• No quarantine

• Institutional quarantine Passengers with foreign travel history in last 28 days to be kept in institutional quarantine till the results are declared.

• Home quarantine -14 days Random sample collection (Every 5th passenger)

• Passenger obligation

Passenger going to Bangladesh will be via Akhaura check-post will be transported via special transport on payment basis.

• Institutional quarantine -7 days (For pax arriving from high load COVID-19 infected cities)

(Govt. facility – non-payment basis) or (Paid quarantine facility – charges to be borne by passengers)

• Home quarantine -7 days

(Followed by institutional quarantine)

• Passenger obligation

• All passengers travelling to Uttarakhand need to register on state website.

•Web link : https://dsclservices.in/ uttarakhand-migrant-egistration.php

• Institutional quarantine accommodation options to be opted by passengers. Govt. facility is on non-payment basis or paid quarantine facility, charges to be borne by passengers.

•List of high load COVID-19 infected cities can be viewed from state website

Uttar Pradesh -Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Varanasi

• No quarantine

• Passenger obligation

• Passenger will need to register state website before they exit the arrival hall

• Web Link : https://reg.upcovid.in

• Passenger coming for short duration & travelling to some other destination will have to submit their travelling details

Prayagraj

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

•Passenger will need to register state website before they exit the arrival hall

•Web Link : https://reg.upcovid.in or call 1800-180-5145

•Passenger coming for short duration & travelling to some other destination will have to submit their travelling details & will be exempted from quarantine measures.

Gorakhpur

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation

• Passenger will need to register state website before they exit the arrival hall

• Web Link : https://reg.upcovid.in

• Passenger coming for short duration & travelling to some other destination will have to submit their travelling details

West Bengal

Kolkata

• Home quarantine -14 days

• Passenger obligation Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with a advice for self-monitoring

Bagdogra

Bagdogra • Home quarantine -14 days

Disclaimer: The state-wise regulations have been compiled by IndiGo airlines. These state regulations are valid as of 3rd June, 2020. Regulations are subject to change, please check the state government's website as well for the latest updates.