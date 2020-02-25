Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Thappad’ to be tax free in MP

Indore: The State Goverment on Tuesday announced a 3 month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer film ‘Thappad’.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, deals with the issue of domestic violence and is set to release on Friday.

The orders of this regard released the State SGST Commissioner Raghvendra Singh on Tuesday. A top official of the SGST Department informed that the film was exempted from the tax in view of its social message.

Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film, the official said.

At present, film tickets carry 18 percent GST (SGST and Central Goods and Services Tax at nine per cent each).

In the film, Pannu plays an upper-middle class educated woman who is forced to continue in her marital relationship even after her husband slaps her.

Recently, Deepika Padukone's ‘Chhapaak’ was declared tax-free in the State even as BJP supporters called for a boycott of the film over the actor's support for the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.