Swati Maliwal Resigns As DCW Chief After Being Nominated For Rajya Sabha By AAP, Breaks Down In Tears While Leaving Office (Video)

New Delhi, January 5: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal resigned from her post on Friday, January 5. Swati Maliwal stepped down from her post after being nominated for Rajya Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Maliwal broke down in tears while leaving her officer. A video of teary-eyed Maliwal saying good-bye to her team members also surfaced online.

In the video, an emotional Maliwal is seen hugging her team members at the DCW. Her team members are also seen in tears on Maliwal's last day. Before joining the DCW, Maliwal worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. She was a key part of Arvind Kejriwal's Indian Against Corruption movement.

पल दो पल मेरी कहानी है… आज नम आँखों से दिल्ली महिला आयोग को अलविदा कहा। 8 साल कब बीत गये पता नहीं चला। यहाँ रहते हुए बहुत उतार चढ़ाव देखे। अपना हर दिन दिल्ली और देश की भलाई को समर्पित किया। लड़ाई ख़त्म नहीं हुई है, अभी बस शुरुआत है… pic.twitter.com/d1pVE52YEf — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 5, 2024

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP on Friday nominated Maliwal for Rajya Sabha. The elections for Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi are scheduled to take place on January 19. The three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi - Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta - will retire on January 27.

While the AAP re-nominated Narain Dass Gupta and Sanjay Singh, it added that Sushil Kumar Gupta wants to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana. He is the president of the AAP's Haryana unit. The state is expected to go to polls later this year.

Maliwal Gives Report on DCW's Work In Pasr 8 Years

Earlier today, Maliwal released a video detailing the works done by the DCW in the past eight years. "DCW has addressed over 1 lakh 70 thousand complaints during the last eight years. We have submitted over 500 recommendations to the Central Government, Delhi Police, and the State government. Additionally, we have provided counseling for over 60 thousand sexual assault survivors, and our lawyers have directly assisted them in 2 lakh court hearings," she said.