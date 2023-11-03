'Anything For Votes': Swati Maliwal Questions Haryana CM Promoting Elvish Yadav After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Named In Rave Party FIR

Elvish Yadav seen with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | X/Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Hours after the news that five people arrested from a rave party in Noida told police that Youtuber and winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, provided snakes in a rave party and an FIR naming him registered by Noida Police, Swati Maliwal came down heavily on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the state government for promoting Elvish Yadav.

According to reports, Delhi-NCR and Noida police was conducting searches and that 9 snakes and 5 cobras were recovered from Elvish's party.

Questions politicians endorsing Elvish Yadav

"Just saw in the news that an FIR has been lodged against Youtuber Elvish Yadav. It is alleged that ELVISH organizes 'rave parties' in which snake venom is used for intoxication. The CM of Haryana promotes this man from the platform," said the Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal in her tweet.

Swati Maliwal also raised the issue of alleged obscenity in Elvish Yadav's videos on Youtube and said that "obscene comments" on girls are made in his videos and that abusive language is also used in the influencer's videos.

"On one hand, talents like @SakshiMalik, @BajrangPunia are beaten on the streets and the Haryana government promotes such people. In his videos, you will find obscene comments on girls and abusive language. Leaders can do anything for votes," said Swati Maliwal in her hard-hitting post on X.

अभी खबर में देखा कि Youtuber Elvish Yadav पर FIR हुई है।आरोप है कि ELVISH ‘रेव पार्टी’ करवाता है, जिसमें नशे के लिए सांप का जहर इस्तेमाल होता है।



इस आदमी को हरियाणा के CM मंच से प्रमोट करता है। एक तरफ़ @SakshiMalik , @BajrangPunia जैसे टैलेंट सड़कों पर डंडे खाते हैं और हरियाणा… pic.twitter.com/HuRCCJabdh — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 3, 2023

Snakes in rave parties

According to media reports, the case against Elvis came to light after an NGO named People For Animal (PFA) filed a complaint accusing Elvish of providing snakes including Cobra snakes at a rave party.

Elvish rubbishes claims

Elvish Yadav released a video to address the accusations and allegations against him. The Youtuber called the allegations against him as baseless and said that if the allegations against him are proven in the investigation by UP Police, he is "ready to take responsibility."

