Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts

Swati Maliwal, the Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and lashed out at party chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claiming that he is living a lavish life with accessories worth crores of rupees. In her post, Maliwal raised a question and indicated that while poor people in Delhi lived in huts, the former CM should not be spending public money this way. Maliwal offered no evidence in the post in which she made the claims about Kejriwal. She did not mention Kejriwal's name in her post.

"Remote controlled curtains worth 5.6 crores, railings worth 1 crore, automatic doors worth 70 lakhs, TVs worth 65 lakhs, remote controlled lights worth 30 lakhs, toilet seats worth 12 lakhs each (which are reported to be missing), fridge worth 9 lakhs, massage chair worth 4 lakhs and what not… The great man who built this palace had said about the 10 ACs installed in Sheila ji's house - "Who pays the bill for all this? You and I pay it. My heart trembles thinking that when 40% of the people of Delhi live in slums, how can a Chief Minister live in such a luxurious house," said the post made in Hindi.

₹5.6 करोड़ के रिमोट वाले पर्दे, 1 करोड़ की रेलिंग, 70 लाख के ऑटोमैटिक दरवाज़े, 65 लाख के TV, 30 लाख की रिमोट कंट्रोल लाइट, 12-12 लाख की टॉयलेट सीटें (जो ग़ायब बताई जा रही हैं), 9 लाख का फ्रिज, 4 लाख की मसाज वाली कुर्सी और ना जाने क्या क्या…



Maliwal has been at loggerheads with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for some time. While retaining her Rajya Sabha membership from AAP, Maliwal alleged in the month of May this year that aides of Kejriwal assaulted her at the former CM's official residence in Delhi. Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, has also been accused of assaulting Maliwal.

Maliwal has since been vocal against Kejriwal and AAP, who in turn have accused her on acting on cues from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier this month, Maliwal accused Kejriwal of betraying the INDIA alliance.

"He came to Haryana only to take revenge on Congress. He falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, yet today he himself is betraying the INDIA alliance and splitting the INC vote! Forget everything else, a candidate was even fielded to defeat Vinesh Phogat," she said in a post on X.

She also asked him to abandon his 'ego'.