Swapan Dasgupta calls out Mamata for jailing two Arambagh TV journalists, wonders if Press Council of India will take notice

Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, Swapan Dasgupta on Saturday targeted Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the matter of the two journalists who have been allegedly lodged in prison for the last two weeks. He also asked whether Press Council of India will take suo moto cognizance of the matter.

Dasgupta took to Twitter and wrote, "Editor & reporter of a small channel, Arambagh News, has been in prison for a fortnight accused of giving inconvenient news. Channel gave details of money distributed to clubs by the Mamata govt during lockdown. Will @PressCouncil_IN take suo moto notice of this outrage?"