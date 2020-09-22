Swamy basks after Adani report, mocks BJP IT cell's 'fake ID specialists'

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP's IT Cell. He said saying that two years ago when he had tweeted about Adani Group he was howled at from BJP IT’s ‘fake ID specialists’, but now a report by Indian Express has accused Adani Group of being engaged in ‘suspicious’ financial ‘laundering’.
Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: “When I tweeted two years ago that Adani was a “trapeze artist” in finance, there was a howl from BJP IT’s fake ID specialists. Today Indian Express has published a US investigation in Seychelles that Adani has been engaged in “suspicious” financial “laundering” & “sanitisation”.”
According to a report by Indian Express, Adani Global PTE, the Singapore-based global arm of the Adani Group, has been named in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed at FinCEN, the top US financial watchdog. These SARs were a part of Bank of New York Mellon’s (BNYM) tracking of suspect transactions. Records show details of several wire transfers totaling USD 14.46 million being received by the Adani firm from this Seychelles entity. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied allegations of suspicious transactions.
This is not the first time Subramanian Swamy has taken a dig at BJP's IT cell. Of late, the tussle between BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and BJP IT cell has become more evident on social media. Swamy has been complaining about BJP IT Cell and Amit Malviya since last week. He claimed that the BJP IT Cell has gone rogue.
