Swamy basks after Adani report, mocks BJP IT cell's 'fake ID specialists'

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP's IT Cell. He said saying that two years ago when he had tweeted about Adani Group he was howled at from BJP IT’s ‘fake ID specialists’, but now a report by Indian Express has accused Adani Group of being engaged in ‘suspicious’ financial ‘laundering’.

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: “When I tweeted two years ago that Adani was a “trapeze artist” in finance, there was a howl from BJP IT’s fake ID specialists. Today Indian Express has published a US investigation in Seychelles that Adani has been engaged in “suspicious” financial “laundering” & “sanitisation”.”