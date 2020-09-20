ArrestDrSwamy: Here is why Twitterati are targeting Subramanian Swamy with latest Twitter trend

Many Twitter users were surprised to see #ArrestDrSwamy trend on Twitter on Sunday, especially over the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Subramanian Swamy has been at the forefront of demanding justice for the Bollywood actor who was found dead at his Mumbai home in June.

This came after Twitter user Vibhor Anand, who claims to be an advocate, tweeted, "Dr. Subarmanium Swamy is trying to manipulate the AIIMS Medical Report. I request @PMOIndia and @HMOIndia to immediately arrest him and all his associates."