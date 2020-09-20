ArrestDrSwamy: Here is why Twitterati are targeting Subramanian Swamy with latest Twitter trend

Many Twitter users were surprised to see #ArrestDrSwamy trend on Twitter on Sunday, especially over the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Subramanian Swamy has been at the forefront of demanding justice for the Bollywood actor who was found dead at his Mumbai home in June.
This came after Twitter user Vibhor Anand, who claims to be an advocate, tweeted, "Dr. Subarmanium Swamy is trying to manipulate the AIIMS Medical Report. I request @PMOIndia and @HMOIndia to immediately arrest him and all his associates."
Following his tweet, several Twitter users started attacking Dr Swamy, alleging that it was against the demand of justice for Sushant.
A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to re-examine the circumstances leading to Rajput’s death. The team, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, went to Mumbai and also conducted a viscera test to check the possibility of poisoning.
The forensic team was scheduled to meet the CBI probe team this weekend.
The AIIMS report will, however, not be made public as the case is subjudice now, according to media.
