SVAMITVA will play vital role in making rural India self-reliant, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh; here's all you need to know about the scheme

Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a national meet on 'SVAMITVA Scheme: A Stepping-Stone Towards Upliftment of Rural Economy' at SCOPE Convention Centre, SCOPE Complex, New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, Singh called upon the States to complete the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme well before the deadline in 2024. The Minister asked the States to take it as a challenge and assured that Centre will provide all necessary support for early completion of the target. Singh added the scheme is an important step towards making the villages self-reliant.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of the SVAMITVA scheme in his Independence Day speech, the Union Minister said it is the PM's vision that he thought of harnessing the technology and data for the betterment of rural India. He said that the use of technology and data will make rural India more transparent. He also asked states to increase the role of Panchayats in the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme.

Speaking about the importance of the SVAMITVA scheme, Singh said it will provide a sense of ownership to the rural people and they can avail the loan with the help of an SVAMITVA card. Presenting the achievements under the scheme, he said that the SVAMITVA scheme will play a vital role in making rural India 'aatmanirbhar'.

What is SVAMITVA scheme?

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) was launched by PM Modi on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020, with a resolve to enable economic progress of rural India by providing a "Record of Rights" to every rural household owner.

Aiming to demarcate inhabited (Abadi) land in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology, SVAMITVA scheme is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Departments, State Panchayati Raj Departments and Survey of India. The scheme covers multifarious aspects viz. facilitating monetisation of properties and enabling bank loan; reducing property-related disputes; comprehensive village level planning would be the stepping-stone towards achieving Gram Swaraj in true sense and making rural India atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

Phase I – Pilot Scheme (April 2020 – March 2021) covers States of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and the establishment of Continuous Operating Reference Systems (CORS) in the Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Phase II (April 2021 – March 2025) – Complete survey of remaining villages and CORS network coverage across the country by 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:59 PM IST