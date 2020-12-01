Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP: TMC MP Saugata Roy

"Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. I'd a fruitful meeting with him today along with Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee & things are sorted out. He is with TMC & we will work together to make Mamata win again," said TMC MP Saugata Roy

Last week, Suvendu Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement which catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, resigned from the cabinet.

And, there was talk that he would be leaving the TMC and join the BJP.

There were reports that he was uneasy with the clout Prashant Kishor and Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the chief minister, had in the party.

On November 27, Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Waterways, but he did not resign from the the primary membership of the TMC.