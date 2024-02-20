Suvendu Adhikari, Brinda Karat Allowed To Enter Sandeshkhali Following Calcutta High Court’s Order

Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali | X

Kolkata, February 20: Following Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice’s order Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh on Tuesday was allowed to enter Sandeshkhali. After the local administration was served the High Court’s notice, Adhikari along with Ghosh could enter Sandeshkhali in their third attempt and visited the houses of allegedly affected people.

Adhikari was seen talking to the women and giving them ‘assurances’ and also met with the family of arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vikash Singh. Talking to the media, Adhikari said that the women want immediate arrest and capital punishment of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Sitution Is Horrific: Adhikari

“The situation over there is horrific, spine chilling. Incidents of forceful land grabbing, exploitation of women is horrible. The tears of women were not stopping. Sandeshkhali will oust Mamata Banerjee from power. The people even complained that they could not vote ever since TMC is in power,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also said that he would again visit another village of Sandeshkhali next Monday. BJP Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh said, “The women over here claimed that being a woman Mamata Banerjee had ridiculed womanhood by the atrocities that had happened against women here.”

Brinda Karat Visits Sandeshkhali:

On the other hand, senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Brinda Karat was also allowed to enter Sandeshkhali after the order of the High Court.

“Initially we were stopped by police as they said that if we enter there will be a breach of peace. What happened when the women were being tortured? We came here to demand justice and not break law and order. We came as people wanted us here so that they can share their sadness,” said Karat.

Initially, when Karat was stopped at Dhamakhali, she was seen interacting with the local women over video call. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the opposition parties are visiting Sandeshkhali to 'instigate' the villagers.