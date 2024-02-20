Sandeshkhali Violence: All You Need To Know About Real Cause Of Women's Agitation

Police, BJP workers clash | ANI

Women in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them. Protests have been intensifying in Sandeshkhali since February 8 over the claim of hundreds of women that top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the area have launched a 'reign of terror' against local women.

The women claim that TMC men would survey houses and abuse women for days together. The women further claimed that Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zila Parishad, is the prime culprit. Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to raid his premises. Protesters demand immediate action in a bid to change the situation.

The issue

Although the case may not be directly linked to the attack on ED officals when they were raiding Sheikh Shahjahan's premises, the women in the village reportedly claimed that they got the courage to raise their voices and throw light on the atrocities they are being perpetrated on by Sheikh Shahjahan and his men since years together, as the TMC leader is absconding. While hearing a suo moto cognisance of the Sandeshkhali incidents, the Kolkata High Court on Tuesday observed that "the main accused in the assault against ED officials, Shahjahan Sheikh, should surrender or appear before this court. There is enough evidence to prove that Shahjahan caused a lot of damage in the area".

Here's a detailed sequence of events that explains how things unfolded as it all started on January 5th when the ED officials went to search the residence of TMC leader Seikh Shahjahan over ration distribution scam in West Bengal

January 5th- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials along with central forces jawans and media were heckled by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) miscreants at Sandeshkhali in North 24 parganas mostly a minority dominated area, while the central agency went to search the residence of TMC leader Seikh Shahjahan over ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

January 7th- TMC leader of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan goes absconding , BJP moves Calcutta High Court against Shahjahan

January 8th- TMC Alleges Injured ED Official In Sandeshkhali Incident Was Named In CBI's FIR In Disproportionate Assets Case

January 9th- MHA Seeks Detailed Report From State Govt Over Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

January 11th- Calcutta High Court Orders Stay On Probe Against ED Officials Till March 31 In Sandeshkhali Attack Case

January 14th- West Bengal police,on Sunday, arrested two additional individuals in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that occurred on January 5

January 17th- Calcutta High Court Forms SIT With CBI & Police To Investigate Attack On ED Officials In Sandeshkhali

February 7th- Shahjahan Sheikh who is still absconding did not appear before ED at their headquarters at CGO even on Wednesday despite getting two notices from the central agency.

February 10th- violence erupted in Sandeshkhali after the villagers once again agitated in front of police station demanding immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his close aides. The agitators even torched a house and some poultries of TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, who is said to be one of the close aides of Shahjahan. However, Shahjahan along with both his close aides are absconding. Section 144 imposed in Sandeshkhali and internet services have been suspended in the area.

February 11th- Governor CV Ananda Bose Cuts Short Kerala Trip To Visit Sandeshkhali

February 13th- Governor Visits Sandeshkhali, Assures All Possible Help To Alleged Victims. Calcutta High Court Lifts Section 144, Says 'Can Deploy Extra Police Force'. Incidents Of Sporadic Violence Across West Bengal Amid Protests By BJP, CPI(M) continued.

February 14th- West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Injured During Police Lathi Charge

February 16th- Chaos in Sandeshkhali as BJP delegation prevented from visiting alleged victims

February 18th- TMC leader Shibu Hazra sent to 8-day police custody in connection with Sandeshkhali violence

February 19th- West Bengal Police on Monday arrested a journalist associated with with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali

February 20- Kolkata High Court Raps State Police For Failing To Apprehend Main Accused Shahjahan. Bengal BJPs Suvendu Adhikari permitted to visit Sandeshkhali