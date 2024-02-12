 West Bengal: 6 BJP MLAs, Including LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Suspended From Assembly Over 'Unruly Behaviour'
During the question hour, BJP lawmakers initiated chanting against the TMC government due to the ongoing unrest in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, which has escalated into a significant political controversy.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
ANI

On Monday, six BJP MLAs, including West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, were suspended for the remainder of the West Bengal Assembly session due to "unruly and disorderly behavior inside the Assembly."

According to an ANI report, they have been suspended under Rule 348 of the State Assembly. The motion was moved by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of West Bengal, and placed before the House by the Speaker, and the motion was passed.

Reportedly, BJP MLAs have been suspended for the remaining part of the current session or 30 days, whichever is earlier.

During the question hour, BJP lawmakers initiated chanting against the TMC government due to the ongoing unrest in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, which has escalated into a significant political controversy. They protested by squatting on the House floor and chanting slogans, resulting in chaos within the assembly.

Following their suspension, the BJP accused the ruling TMC of punishing them for bringing up the Sandeshkhali issue during the House session.

Leader of Opposition Adhikari asserted that the BJP would persist in advocating for the dignity and rights of women.

Regarding the events in Sandeshkhali, numerous women staged protests in recent days, alleging that local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates forcefully seized land and engaged in sexual harassment. They demanded Shajahan's arrest, who has been evading authorities since last month after an incident where an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, investigating an alleged ration scam, was assaulted by a mob during a raid on his house.

(With inputs from ANI)

