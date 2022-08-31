Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra accused of brutally torturing domestic help arrested

Seema Patra |

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra has been arrested by the Ranchi police on August 31. Allegations were levelled against her that she had tortured her domestic help.

A report quoted Superintendent of Police Kishor Kaushal saying that Patra has been taken into custody and other formalities are being completed.

Patra will likely be produced in the court later today.

Earlier, BJP suspended Patra amid allegations that she confined her household help and brutally tortured her, according to NDTV report.

Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing. Her husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash ordered the action against Patra after videos of her domestic help accusing her of torture went viral.