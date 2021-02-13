Sushma Swaraj Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the powerful leader who inspired billions

Sushma Swaraj was a BJP leader and a prominent lawyer who strengthened India's image at the global level. Regarded as a powerful speaker, she is only the second Woman after Indira Gandhi to hold the office of External Affairs Ministry of India.

Born on February 14 in 1952, Sushma Swaraj was born in Ambala Cantonment, Punjab (Now in Haryana). Swaraj began her political journey with ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). She went on to join BJP after that.

Sushma Swaraj was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the infamous Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 which ran for just 13 days. The charismatic leader was also the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for a national political party which in turn inspired women all across the country.

Swaraj was known for talking a firm stand in the ideals she believed. She faced several difficult political challenges head on. She contested against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Bellary in 1999 Lok Sabha polls. Although she didn't win but was able to gather nationwide attention.

The former External Affairs Minister also served as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009-14. She was a pioneer in the field of law as well and was elected seven times as a member of Parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.

Swaraj held numerous important portfolios in the Union Cabinet. She married Swaraj Kaushal, a senior Supreme Court lawyer back in 1975. Swaraj Kushal also served as Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993.

Sushma Swaraj received innumerable awards in her illustrious political career. She was also the recipient of the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award and was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2020.

Swaraj played a major role in handling several sensitive issues including Indo-Pak and India-China relations. She was a leader who was well respected and admired by all parties irrespective of different political ideologies.

The great leader breathed her last on 6th August 2019 due to a cardiac arrest. Her contribution in the field of Politics will always be remembered.