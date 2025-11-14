 'Sushasan, Vikas Ki Jeet Hui': PM Modi After NDA's Smashing Victory In Bihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Sushasan, Vikas Ki Jeet Hui': PM Modi After NDA's Smashing Victory In Bihar

'Sushasan, Vikas Ki Jeet Hui': PM Modi After NDA's Smashing Victory In Bihar

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, “Sushashan ki jeet hui hai… Vikas ki jeet hui hai… Jan kalyan ki bhavna jeet hui hai… Samajik nyay ki jeet hui hai,” Expressing deep gratitude to “the family members of Bihar”, he said the overwhelming mandate would empower the NDA to serve the people with renewed commitment and energy.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of Bihar for delivering a historic and unprecedented mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Assembly Elections, asserting that the verdict reflected the triumph of good governance, development and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, “Sushashan ki jeet hui hai… Vikas ki jeet hui hai… Jan kalyan ki bhavna jeet hui hai… Samajik nyay ki jeet hui hai” Expressing deep gratitude to “the family members of Bihar”, he said the overwhelming mandate would empower the NDA to serve the people with renewed commitment and energy.

Highlighting the alliance’s performance, the Prime Minister said the people had endorsed its track record of all-round development and its vision to take the state to new heights. He congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA allies Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for the “tremendous victory”, noting that their collective leadership had strengthened the alliance’s appeal across the state.

PM Modi also thanked every NDA worker for their relentless efforts during the campaign. “They reached out to people with our development agenda and strongly countered every lie of the opposition,” he said, praising their dedication.

FPJ Shorts
Children’s Day 2025: Boarding School Kids Waiting For Parents Melt Hearts Online; Video Goes Viral
Children’s Day 2025: Boarding School Kids Waiting For Parents Melt Hearts Online; Video Goes Viral
'She Is No Cricket Fan...': Tillotama Shome Spots Her Mother On TV During IND vs SA Test At Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Pens Note – PHOTOS
'She Is No Cricket Fan...': Tillotama Shome Spots Her Mother On TV During IND vs SA Test At Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Pens Note – PHOTOS
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Launches Free Anti-Rabies Drive, Urges Citizens To Help Eliminate Rabies By 2030
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Launches Free Anti-Rabies Drive, Urges Citizens To Help Eliminate Rabies By 2030
'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes Viral; WATCH
'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes Viral; WATCH
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: PM Modi's Rallies Impact Poll Outcome As NDA Races Ahead,...
article-image

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to accelerating Bihar’s growth. He said the NDA government would work “actively and decisively” to upgrade the state’s infrastructure, promote its cultural identity and create abundant opportunities for youth and women.

PM Modi’s response came as the NDA appeared headed for a sweeping two-thirds majority. According to the Election Commission’s website at 5:15 pm, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with leads on 92 seats. The NDA was poised to secure nearly 200 seats, handing a crushing defeat to the Mahagathbandhan, which remained below 35 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes...

'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes...

Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained

Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained

'Sushasan, Vikas Ki Jeet Hui': PM Modi After NDA's Smashing Victory In Bihar

'Sushasan, Vikas Ki Jeet Hui': PM Modi After NDA's Smashing Victory In Bihar

Kerala High Court Declines To Halt Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision, Says Similar...

Kerala High Court Declines To Halt Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision, Says Similar...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames SIR For INDIA Bloc’s Defeat In Bihar, Accuses BJP Of...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames SIR For INDIA Bloc’s Defeat In Bihar, Accuses BJP Of...