'Sushasan, Vikas Ki Jeet Hui': PM Modi After NDA's Smashing Victory In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of Bihar for delivering a historic and unprecedented mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Assembly Elections, asserting that the verdict reflected the triumph of good governance, development and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, “Sushashan ki jeet hui hai… Vikas ki jeet hui hai… Jan kalyan ki bhavna jeet hui hai… Samajik nyay ki jeet hui hai” Expressing deep gratitude to “the family members of Bihar”, he said the overwhelming mandate would empower the NDA to serve the people with renewed commitment and energy.

Highlighting the alliance’s performance, the Prime Minister said the people had endorsed its track record of all-round development and its vision to take the state to new heights. He congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA allies Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for the “tremendous victory”, noting that their collective leadership had strengthened the alliance’s appeal across the state.

PM Modi also thanked every NDA worker for their relentless efforts during the campaign. “They reached out to people with our development agenda and strongly countered every lie of the opposition,” he said, praising their dedication.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to accelerating Bihar’s growth. He said the NDA government would work “actively and decisively” to upgrade the state’s infrastructure, promote its cultural identity and create abundant opportunities for youth and women.

PM Modi’s response came as the NDA appeared headed for a sweeping two-thirds majority. According to the Election Commission’s website at 5:15 pm, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with leads on 92 seats. The NDA was poised to secure nearly 200 seats, handing a crushing defeat to the Mahagathbandhan, which remained below 35 seats.