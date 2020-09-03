Sushant Singh Rajput's death: CBI rubbishes media reports; clarifies the agency 'does not share details'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his death had initially been ruled a suicide, many had cried foul, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eventually taking over the investigation. At present, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Bureau is also investigating.

As investigations continue, the media has become the primary source of information for those following the case -- from accessing WhatsApp messages and other details to conducting interviews with those who had known the actor or even members of the CBI.

Recently, three officers, who are part of the probe team allegedly told India Today that the CBI has not found any evidence that suggests actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. Reportedly, the CBI officials had added that the main focus was on the suicide angle and the possibilities regarding abetment to suicide were being examined.

On Thursday however, many were confused as the CBI clarified that it does not share details about an ongoing investigation.

"CBI is conducting a probe related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Media reports attributed to CBI probe are speculative and not based on facts," the agency said in a statement.