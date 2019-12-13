Surgical strike, OROP, Rafale: A look at Manohar Parrikar's towering contribution as Defence Minister

Manohar Parrikar, the first IIT-ian to become a Chief Minister and the country’s Defence Minister, had an eventful tenure as the defence minister.

His tenure of two and half years in the Narendra Modi government was action packed. It was marked by the first surgical strike on terrorists camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, several key policy initiatives including hiking FDI in the defence manufacturing, promoting indigenous industry and putting accountability on pending projects and signing Rafale deal.