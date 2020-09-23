Suresh Angadi passes away: PM Modi, Sambit Patra, Raghubar Das, and others mourn the BJP leader's demise

BJP leader and Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday evening at AIIMS due to COVID-19. He was 65.

He was an MLA from Belgavi, Karnataka.

On September 11, the minister had informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS soon after.

"I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he said.

After the news of the minister's death, politicians from across the country mourned his demise.

PM Modi too offered his condolences. He tweeted, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."





Here's how they offered condolences: