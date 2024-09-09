Surat Station Revamp: Bandra-Surat & Virar-Surat Trains Short-Terminated At Udhna Until Sept 20; Full List Inside

Mumbai: Passengers of eight trains including Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express and the Virar – Surat passenger should be aware of a temporary change in their journey. Due to ongoing redevelopment work at Surat station, these trains will be short-terminated at Udhna station up to September 20, 2024.The redevelopment work aims to enhance facilities and improve passenger experience at Surat station.

According to WR, Surat station is undergoing complete transformation and is being developed into world class station. Presently, the concourse work in connection with the Surat Station Redevelopment (Phase-I) on Platform number four is in progress.

Read Also Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Coaches Detach Near Surat

In view of this, the block which was initially planned upto 07th September, 2024 has now been further extended upto 20th September, 2024.

Accordingly, the terminal of few trains originating/departing from Surat railway station which was shifted to Udhna station has been further extended and will continue upto 20th September, 2024.

This change of terminal shall provide operational flexibility, reduce congestion at Surat station, allow augmenting and upgradation of passenger services and enable faster execution of the ongoing infrastructural project in Surat.

"A total of eight originating passenger trains will be short originated from Udhna station instead of Surat station while nine terminating trains will be short terminated at Udhna station instead of Surat station" said an official.

"Trains short originating at Udhna station (Partially cancelled between Surat and Udhna Stations) includes Surat – Virar Passenger, Surat – Bandra Terminus Intercity Express, Surat – Bhusaval Passenger, Surat – Bhusaval Express, Surat – Chhapra Special, Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express and Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Express, Surat – Amravati Superfast" he said."Similarly Trains Short Terminating at Udhna station (Partially cancelled between Udhna and Surat Stations) includes Bhusaval - Surat Express, Bhusaval - Surat Express, Nandurbar – Surat MEMU Special, Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express, Amravati – Surat Superfast Express, Virar – Surat Passengers, Chhapra – Surat Special, Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express and Bhagalpur - Surat Superfast Express" he said.