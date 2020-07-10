Surat jewelry shop is selling diamond-studded masks that cost up to Rs 4 lakh

While the US is busy debating if masks are a political statement rather than a weapon to fight the novel coronavirus, Indians have found a way to cash on this essential item.
As couples aren’t shying away to tie the knot even during the pandemic, jewellery shops are now showcasing high-end masks to go with wedding trousseau.
According to a report by News18, an establishment in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks with price starting from Rs 1 lakh and go up to Rs 4 lakh.
It has just been 10 days of July and Gujarat has witnessed over 6,600 COVID-19 cases each day with a new record. With an average of 737 cases daily, the state has registered 6,637 positive cases during just in July.
Surat has now emerged as the new hotspot for coronavirus in the state and Ahmedabad's positive cases are on the declining trend.
Earlier, Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh. He said, "It is a thin mask with minute holes, so that there is no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," he told ANI.
Colorado artist Stefanie Hook became a TikTok sensation, for her black masks inspired by the Marauder's Map from "Harry Potter" that change colour when you breathe.
Besides that, Filipino actress Heart Evangelista decided to give her ordinary face mask a fancy touch and made a DIY Hermes face mask.
Soon after the actress shared her DIY hack, the trend went viral and her fans also started sharing their versions of designer face masks. From Gucci, Balmain, Saint Laurent to Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more, the designer face mask has become one of the biggest fashion trends amid the pandemic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)