Surat jewelry shop is selling diamond-studded masks that cost up to Rs 4 lakh

While the US is busy debating if masks are a political statement rather than a weapon to fight the novel coronavirus, Indians have found a way to cash on this essential item.

As couples aren’t shying away to tie the knot even during the pandemic, jewellery shops are now showcasing high-end masks to go with wedding trousseau.

According to a report by News18, an establishment in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks with price starting from Rs 1 lakh and go up to Rs 4 lakh.