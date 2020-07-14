Surat: Diksha Daneshwari Param Pujya Acharya Shri Gunaratnasuriswariji Maharaja passes away

Diksha Daneshwari Param Pujya Acharya Shri Gunaratnasuriswariji Maharaja has passed away in Surat, reported Nav Gujrat Samay.

He passed away at Kailash Nagar Jain Sangh in the city at 3.49 am. He was 88 years old.

Acharya Shri Gunaratnasuriswariji was born in Padarli in Jalor of Rajasthan in 1932. He took Diksha in Mumbai in 1954. He also gave Diksha to almost 451 people from the Jain community.