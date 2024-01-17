Suraj Chavan, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Arrested By ED: What Is BMC Khichdi Scam?

Suraj Chavan | X

Mumbai, January 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, January 17, arrested Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with alleged irregularities in BMC's khichdi distribution among migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The arrest of Suraj Chavan came after ED officers raided his residence in Mumbai.

Chavan is accused of influencing BMC officials in awarding contracts to select contractors who have alleged links with Shiv Sena (UBT). Last year, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's close aide Sujit Patkar, Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Sahyadri Refreshment's Rajiv Salunke and others were booked in connection with the alleged scam.

What Is BMC Khichdi Scam?

During the COVID-19 lockdown in April-July 2020, the BMC had distributed khichdi among migrant workers. A Rs 8.64-crore contract was given by the civic body for distribution of khichdi to migrant workers. This was just one contract of the BMC's many coronavirus-related contracts, attracting nearly Rs 4,000 crore expenditure.

It is alleged that select contractors with links to certain political parties were given the contracts. One of the allegations is that the contractor who was given the contract to provide khichdi did not fit in the criteria as it did not have the food licence. In addition to this, the contractor is accused of supplying khichdi to BMC at inflated rates. Another allegation is that the food packets were required to weigh 300 grams, but they weighed less.

The ED launched its investigation after the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case in September last year, suspecting irregularities worth Rs 6.37 crore in the case. The central agency is probing who were the alleged middlemen with political influence who had helped the contractors bagged the contracts in lieu of payments.

Who Is Suraj Chavan?

Suraj Chavan is known as a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. He is also the secretary of Shiv Sena (UBT). He is accused of forcing BMC officials in giving contracts to certain contractors who allegedly had links with Shiv Sena (UBT).