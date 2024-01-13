 MTHL Atal Setu Inaugurated: When Aaditya Thackeray Said Tree Authority Will Intervene To Stop Work On Sea Link; Here's What Happened Next
Mumbai: A video from July 2023 featuring Aaditya Thackeray, the scion of the Thackeray family and leader of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, has resurfaced on the internet. The clip captures Thackeray engaged in a debate within the Maharashtra Assembly concerning the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). In the video, Thackeray expressed skepticism, predicting that the MTHL project would face obstacles as tree authorities would intervene and halt the work.

Speaker's Swift Rebuttal

However, Thackeray's concerns were swiftly addressed by the then Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar refuted Thackeray's assertion, pointing out that the MTHL is designed to be built in the sea, without involving the removal of trees. The Speaker's response was accompanied by a smirk, reflecting the apparent surprise at Thackeray's misunderstanding of the project details.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Setu,' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 amid great fanfare. Emphasizing its significance, Modi declared that MTHL would be a game-changer for Maharashtra's economic and social development.

Costing over Rs 17,840 crore, Atal Setu spans 21.8 kilometers, featuring six lanes with 16.5 kilometers over the sea and 5.5 kilometers on land. The bridge aims to enhance connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. It is poised to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune, Goa, and South India. Additionally, Atal Setu promises to improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Modi's Praise For Maharashtra's Infrastructure Development

Prime Minister Modi commended Maharashtra for its commitment to infrastructural development, positioning the state as a model for systematic and comprehensive progress. Alongside MTHL, he acknowledged other ongoing projects, including the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, collectively showcasing Maharashtra's strategic approach to development.

