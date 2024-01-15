Uddhav Thackeray Moves SC Against Maha Speaker's 'Real Shiv Sena' Verdict

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday approached the Supreme Court against the recent verdict by Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who held that the faction led by CM Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena.

Thackeray has also contested the Speaker's ruling that dismissed petitions seeking the disqualification of legislators who, back in June, left the Shiv Sena (which was undivided at the time) to join Mr. Shinde's splinter group.

What did speaker say?

The main fulcrum around which the judgment of the Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker revolves is that the Constitution of the Shiv Sena is provided by the Election Commission of India and not the original one of the party. Based on this, Narwekar held that Uddhav Thackeray did not have the authority to remove Eknath Shinde from the party.

The Speaker said the Shinde faction had an overwhelming majority of 37 of 55 MLAs when rival factions emerged and that Shinde was validly appointed as the leader of the legislature party. Both factions had filed 34 cross-petitions against each other seeking the disqualification of 54 MLAs, with the Shinde faction claiming 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena MLAs in the assembly and 75 per cent of the party's MPs in the Lok Sabha. However, Narwekar refused to disqualify any MLA from both the factions.

Shiv Sena's reaction

A livid Sena (UBT) had asserted that the decision was biased and, by late evening, it had announced that they would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

"The assembly speaker was given specific directions by the Supreme Court. He has not followed those directions. He has not disqualified any MLAs. The case was about disqualification of MLAs. If you are not considering our constitution, then why have you not disqualified us?" Thackeray had asked Narwekar.

"He had no right to decide it," Thackeray said on speaker not considering the 2018 constitution of the party.

Thackeray also said that the SC had accepted the whip and group leader of his party faction in its verdict. However, speaker Narwekar gave an opposite decision.