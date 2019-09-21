India



Supriya Shrinate new AICC spokesperson

By FPJ Bureau

New Delhi: Former TV journa­list Supriya Shrinate, who unsuc­c­e­ssfully contested the LS poll from Maharajganj in UP, was Saturday added to the list of AICC spokes­persons by Cong chief Sonia Gandhi. She is the daughter of 2-term Ma­ha­rajganj MP Harshvar­dhan Sing. She quit as the execu­tive edi­tor of ET Now TV news chan­nel to contest the election last April. The Delhi-based Supriya was made the Cong candidate in the last minute change to replace Tanushree Tripa­thi, daughter of jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi.

In a quick tweet on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s corporate tax cut on Friday, she said it left her wonder­ing what was July 5th exercise all about when she tabled her first budget. “On, that was bahi khata, we now have spurts of Union Bu­d­get weekly as an afterthoug­ht,” she added. She was referring to FM bringing the budget papers wrapp­ed in a folder instead of the brief­case to claim she was revert­ing to the old Hindu style of keep­ing acc­o­unts in “bahi khata”.

