Supriya Shrinate new AICC spokesperson

New Delhi: Former TV journalist Supriya Shrinate, who unsuccessfully contested the LS poll from Maharajganj in UP, was Saturday added to the list of AICC spokespersons by Cong chief Sonia Gandhi. She is the daughter of 2-term Maharajganj MP Harshvardhan Sing. She quit as the executive editor of ET Now TV news channel to contest the election last April. The Delhi-based Supriya was made the Cong candidate in the last minute change to replace Tanushree Tripathi, daughter of jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi.
In a quick tweet on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s corporate tax cut on Friday, she said it left her wondering what was July 5th exercise all about when she tabled her first budget. “On, that was bahi khata, we now have spurts of Union Budget weekly as an afterthought,” she added. She was referring to FM bringing the budget papers wrapped in a folder instead of the briefcase to claim she was reverting to the old Hindu style of keeping accounts in “bahi khata”.
