FPJ Legal: Supreme Court unhappy over 'hurried' appointment of acting NCLAT chief

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday objected to the "hurried" appointment of former Madras High Court judge Justice M Venugopal as the acting chairman of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), replacing another acting chairman Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema, 10 days before his retirement.

A 3-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana fixed further hearing in the matter on Thursday, asking Attorney General K K Venugopal to take instructions on the issue within 24 hours. "I am in advance telling you to appear tomorrow. It is regarding premature retirement of Justice Cheema as NCLAT chairman. I don't know how this is happening," said the CJI, sitting on the bench with Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.

Justice Cheema moved the Supreme Court against the decision to curtail his tenure ten days before it was slated to end. He is a former judge of the Bombay High Court.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:07 PM IST