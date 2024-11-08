 Supreme Court Overrules 1967 Judgement Denying Minority Status To Aligarh Muslim University; Appropriate Bench To Decide Fate Of AMU
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Overrules 1967 Judgement Denying Minority Status To Aligarh Muslim University; Appropriate Bench To Decide Fate Of AMU

Supreme Court Overrules 1967 Judgement Denying Minority Status To Aligarh Muslim University; Appropriate Bench To Decide Fate Of AMU

The apex court held that the minority status of an educational institution will not cease merely because Parliament enacts a law to regulate or govern such an institution, or because the institution is administered by non-minority members.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, in a 4:3 majority verdict on Friday, overruled its 1968 judgment that denied minority status to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the grounds that it was regulated by statute.

"The view in Azeez Basha that minority character ceases when a statute comes into force is overruled. Whether AMU holds minority status or not will be decided as per this (today's) judgment," the Court held.

The apex court stated that the minority status of an educational institution will not cease merely because Parliament enacts a law to regulate or govern such an institution, or because the institution is administered by non-minority members.

The bench delivered four separate judgments, including three dissenting opinions in the AMU minority status case.

FPJ Shorts
Infosys, Tech Mahindra Shares In Green As Major IT Stocks Continue To Roar
Infosys, Tech Mahindra Shares In Green As Major IT Stocks Continue To Roar
‘How Can This Be Given Out’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fumes Over Ankit Bawne's Controversial Dismissal During Maharashtra vs Services Ranji Match
‘How Can This Be Given Out’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fumes Over Ankit Bawne's Controversial Dismissal During Maharashtra vs Services Ranji Match
Greg Chappell Want Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Revive There Game Ahead Of Border- Gavaskar Trophy
Greg Chappell Want Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Revive There Game Ahead Of Border- Gavaskar Trophy
Freehold land: Incorrect To Presume That The Scheme Only Benefits Builder Lobby
Freehold land: Incorrect To Presume That The Scheme Only Benefits Builder Lobby

While pronouncing the verdict, CJI Chandrachud stated that he wrote the majority opinion for himself and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra. Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and SC Sharma gave dissenting opinions.

The issue of AMU's minority status will now be determined by a regular bench for a factual finding on whether it was "established" by a minority.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Overrules 1967 Judgement Denying Minority Status To Aligarh Muslim University;...

Supreme Court Overrules 1967 Judgement Denying Minority Status To Aligarh Muslim University;...

J&K Encounter: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces After Overnight Gunfight In Baramulla's...

J&K Encounter: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces After Overnight Gunfight In Baramulla's...

Jet Airways Bids Farewell As Supreme Court Orders Liquidation

Jet Airways Bids Farewell As Supreme Court Orders Liquidation

Video: Ruckus In Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Continues For 3rd Day; BJP MLAs Marshalled Out Of House

Video: Ruckus In Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Continues For 3rd Day; BJP MLAs Marshalled Out Of House

Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served...

Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served...