Supreme Court issues notice to ED on ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought Enforcement Directorate's (ED) reply to the bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested in 2017 in the alleged money-laundering case based on a CBI FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Top Court Takes Up The Matter

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually become a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea.

The bench, which did not give any specific date, said Jain can approach the vacation bench of the top court for relief. The summer vacation of the top court begins from Monday.

Bail Plea Dismissed By Delhi HC

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money-laundering case noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator, and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms in connection with the money laundering case.