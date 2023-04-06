Delhi HC rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Satyendar Jain | ANI

Delhi High Court dismissed bail plea of former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. The court also dismissed the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested on May 300, 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate.

Influential person and possibility of tampering with evidence

The high court, while dismissing Jain's bail plea, stated that he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence. The court's decision was made after considering the arguments presented by the counsels for the ED and the AAP leader and two others.

Accusations of money laundering

Jain is accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The trial court had dismissed the bail pleas of the three accused on November 17, 2022. They had challenged this order, and the high court had reserved the order on the bail pleas on March 21, 2023, after hearing arguments from both sides.

No illegality or infirmity in trial court's order

The high court has stated that there was no illegality or infirmity in the trial court's order by which the bail pleas were dismissed. A detailed order is awaited, and the decision has left Jain and his co-accused in judicial custody.

