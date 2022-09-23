Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, others to control fraudulent religious conversion

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, others to control fraudulent religious control | PTI

New Delhi: Supreme Court has issued notice to Centre on Friday to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion. The orders were issued on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments.

A bench of two, including Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice. The top court asked the parties to file a reply by November 14.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

Upadhyay submitted that this is a nationwide problem that must be tackled immediately.

The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and monetary benefits.