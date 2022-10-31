e-Paper Get App
Supreme Court grants relief to India Today chairperson in criminal defamation case



The defamation complaint was filed over a news article 'Mission Misconduct" published in the magazine which had reported allegations against an Indian Mission official then posted in Edinburgh.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeal of India Today Chairperson Aroon Purie against a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for an alleged defamatory article published in the magazine in 2007.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, however, refused to allow the plea of the journalist who had authored the alleged defamatory article in the India Today magazine.

"We have accepted the appeal preferred by Poorie and dismissed the appeal by the journalist. We have allowed the appeal by public servants as well," said the CJI while pronouncing the verdict.

Read Also
Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting GN Saibaba in Maoist links case
article-image

The defamation complaint was filed over a news article 'Mission Misconduct" published in the magazine and it has reported allegations against an Indian Mission official then posted in Edinburgh.

The new article had referred to some allegations against an Indian official allegedly seeking some favours and financial irregularities.

